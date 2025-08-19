Share via: LinkedIn

Independent grocers across the country are applauding significant policy victories following months of persistent advocacy led by the National Grocers Association (NGA).

With the enactment of a landmark tax package and the defense against the most damaging proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NGA has delivered tangible results for independent operators and the communities they serve.

The recently enacted One Big, Beautiful Bill Act represents a milestone in the effort to create a more equitable tax environment for small and mid-sized businesses. Among its most impactful provisions is the restoration of the ability to fully expense capital investments such as equipment, refrigeration systems and retail technology.

This change, long a top NGA priority, enables grocers to deduct 100 percent of these expenses in the year they are incurred, rather than depreciating them over time. It offers essential financial flexibility and certainty for independent operators looking to upgrade stores, enhance efficiency and reinvest in their teams.

The legislation also corrects a costly change to the treatment of research and development expenses. Businesses may now immediately deduct R&D costs rather than spreading them over a five-year period. This is particularly meaningful for independent grocers investing in modern tools, such as advanced inventory systems, e-commerce platforms and digital innovations that enhance the customer experience and streamline operations.

These reforms are not theoretical. They provide direct and immediate relief for retailers that must continually adapt to staying competitive in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Securing these changes required sustained engagement with lawmakers, targeted education efforts and a coordinated push from NGA members. Independent grocers made their voices heard through calls, emails and more than 175 meetings during our successful legislative fly-in, all of which reinforced the industry’s case for tax policies that support reinvestment and long-term growth.

At the same time, NGA remained focused on protecting grocers from a set of reform proposals that would have reduced SNAP sales by $300 billion over the next 10 years.

As Congress considered changes to the structure and administration of SNAP, NGA worked diligently to ensure grocers will be well-positioned for success as these changes are eventually rolled out. Some proposals would have disproportionately impacted independent grocers and, by extension, the communities they serve.

Thanks to strong, proactive advocacy, lawmakers adopted a less drastic approach. NGA succeeded in preserving the integrity of SNAP while staying committed to continuing this decades-long successful public-private partnership.

The outcome allows independent grocers to continue providing essential services to millions of low-income families without assuming unsustainable financial or operational burdens.

These victories underscore the power and effectiveness of a united advocacy strategy. Independent grocers operate in a uniquely challenging business environment, characterized by intense competition, narrow profit margins and growing regulatory complexity.

NGA’s leadership in advancing tax relief and preventing damaging SNAP cost shifts demonstrates how strategic, persistent engagement with policymakers can produce real, measurable outcomes for the industry.

While these wins are significant, they are part of a broader, ongoing effort to ensure a strong and fair future for independent grocers. NGA continues to engage on issues ranging from swipe fee reform to antitrust enforcement as part of our successful Fair Markets, Fresh Choices advocacy campaign.

As we look ahead, we remain committed to creating a policy landscape that supports entrepreneurship, strengthens local economies and preserves access to nutritious, affordable food in communities nationwide.

