Market 32 and Price Chopper, a division of Northeast Grocery Inc., is running an omnichannel summer promotion to be “the destination for your summer grocery and entertaining needs” through a “Summer Shines Here” campaign.

Featured elements, which run through Labor Day, are designed to drive customer loyalty, boost sales and deepen digital engagement. The overarching campaign includes specials on season-appropriate grocery items, recipes for summertime meals, sweepstakes and broad-based digital support across owned and paid media.

A key pillar of the campaign is the Summer Doubler, which gives Market 32 and Price Chopper AdvantEdge Rewards members the opportunity to earn double points on all qualifying purchases.

To further boost engagement, the Summer Doubler introduces a gamified bonus points experience where members can spin a digital carnival-style wheel twice over the summer – once at the campaign’s launch and again during a mid-summer pulse moment – to win 100 to 500 bonus points.

These components, developed with Konekt.io, a retail tech company providing payments, loyalty and prepaid services to retailers around the world, will maximize shopper digital engagement and drive in-store sales.

“We’ve seen consistent sales increases from points multiplier promotions through the AdvantEdge Rewards program during the past few years. This year, we are elevating the concept by weaving in gamification to drive engagement,” said Blaine Bringhurst, president of Market 32 and Price Chopper.

Digital engagement is an important aspect of Market 32 and Price Chopper’s AdvantEdge Rewards program. In addition to earning points for grocery spending and redeeming points for food and fuel rewards, Market 32 and Price Chopper offer members additional ways to earn and redeem points.

“We’re excited to add this new twist to one of our flagship marketing promotions. It’s a great example of how we use our deep understanding of consumer preferences and behavior to create meaningful value, aligned with how our customers shop and want to engage with our brand,” added Sam Trimboli, director of shopper experience and research for Market 32 and Price Chopper.

To start earning enhanced rewards, shoppers can join the AdvantEdge Rewards program for free by signing up for an AdvantEdge Card and activating the Summer Doubler through the Market 32 and Price Chopper app or website.

About Northeast Grocery Inc.

Headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI) is the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets, which operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, and has more than 30,000 employees.