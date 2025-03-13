Share via: LinkedIn

As independent grocers navigate an ever-evolving retail landscape, policy decisions in Washington loom large over the future of our industry. From leveling the playing field with power buyers to protecting consumer choice and addressing rising operating costs, the National Grocers Association is committed to advocating for policies that ensure a vibrant, competitive grocery marketplace.

With these opportunities in mind, and 2025 off to an eventful start politically, I’m excited to announce the launch of Fair Markets, Fresh Choices, a new advocacy campaign focusing on leveling the playing field in the food retail industry.

This initiative spotlights anticompetitive practices, amplifies the voices of independent grocers and pushes for policy changes that restore fairness, protect consumer choice and foster competition. At its core, our new campaign focuses on the following issues:

Restoring fairness through Robinson-Patman enforcement

For decades, independent grocers have fought an uphill battle against the unchecked power of dominant national chains.

The Robinson-Patman Act, designed to prevent price discrimination and ensure fair competition, had gone largely unenforced for years – allowing the biggest national players to squeeze out smaller competitors through coerced supplier deals and volume-based discounts unavailable to independents.

That all changed this past December when the Federal Trade Commission levied its first enforcement action in decades. NGA is hoping to keep up the momentum under the committee’s new Republican majority.

Enforcing Robinson-Patman isn’t about government picking winners and losers; it’s about restoring fairness to the marketplace. When suppliers are coerced into giving sweetheart deals to the largest retailers while independent grocers pay higher prices for the same products, it’s not just grocers who suffer – it’s consumers, communities and the overall health of the economy.

NGA is strongly advocating for federal regulators to hold big-box retailers accountable, ensuring that local grocers can compete on a level playing field and continue serving their communities with quality products and personalized service.

Bringing competition to credit card fees

Independent grocers also are pushing for long-overdue relief from exorbitant credit card swipe fees, which have skyrocketed to become one of the higher operating costs for retailers.

The duopoly of Visa and Mastercard dictates the fees that grocers pay, with little to no room for negotiation. The result? Consumers and small businesses alike are left footing the bill.

The Credit Card Competition Act offers a solution. By introducing real competition in the payments market, this legislation would inject much-needed transparency and choice into a system that has long favored the financial giants.

The stakes are high: reducing swipe fees means grocers can reinvest in their businesses, keep prices competitive and provide better value for their customers. NGA is urging Congress to prioritize passage of this bill, which would provide meaningful relief to independent grocers and their shoppers.

Preserving strong public-private partnership of SNAP

Grocery stores play a critical role in ensuring food security, and for millions of Americans, SNAP is an essential lifeline. But recent discussions about restricting SNAP purchases to certain food categories threaten to undermine the program’s effectiveness and create unnecessary burdens for retailers and consumers.

Limiting eligible products not only adds costly red tape but also puts grocery store associates in the role of acting like the food police. Instead of restricting choices, policymakers should focus on strengthening SNAP’s accessibility and effectiveness.

NGA is committed to supporting this vital program and ensuring that independent grocers continue to be a trusted partner in the fight against food insecurity.

Call to action

The coming year presents a critical opportunity to advance policies that strengthen independent grocers and the communities they serve. From enforcing antitrust laws to ensuring a fairer payments system and protecting SNAP from unnecessary red tape, these priorities are essential to maintaining a competitive and diverse grocery industry.

As NGA continues to champion these issues in Washington, we encourage grocers, suppliers and industry stakeholders to make their voices heard. Together, we can shape a marketplace that supports fairness, innovation and opportunity for all.

