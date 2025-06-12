Share via: LinkedIn

Walmart is adding new digital innovations to help customers maximize their Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits.

For the first time in retail, select customers can identify plan-specific, benefits-eligible products while shopping online and the app. They can track their benefits spending in real time and check out with a mixed basket of healthy food, over the counter (OTC) products and general merchandise for pickup or delivery.

About two-thirds of Medicare Advantage members never use their OTC benefits, resulting in billions of dollars forfeited annually. Walmart is leveraging its omnichannel capabilities to make it easier for customers to use their benefits during weekly shopping trips, launching first with NationsBenefits.

How it works:

Millions of Medicare Advantage members now can add benefit cards to their online Walmart account at Walmart.com/wallet, unlocking a customized digital experience;

Customers will see a “benefits program eligible” badge on a broad assortment of items, which they can add to their cart;

Customers also can filter search results to include benefits-eligible items, streamlining and simplifying the shopping journey;

For those shopping in-store, benefits-eligible badging will show up when scanning items in the Walmart app; and

Customers will see a benefits tracker showing them how much they have left to spend.

“Customers expect more from their shopping experience, and we continuously adapt to offer the most convenient and intuitive capabilities,” said Ralph Clare, SVP of health and wellness merchandising for Walmart U.S.

“We saw an opportunity to streamline the health benefits shopping journey, make it easier for customers to discover eligible items and offer convenient pickup and delivery options that fit their busy schedule…”

AI-powered health platform

Walmart has introduced Everyday Health Signals, a new digital platform powered by AI that makes it easier for customers to eat healthier. In this first-of-its-kind offering, developed initially for health plans and benefit managers, customers can choose to opt in to connect their account and receive AI-driven insights to enhance their well-being. The platform was built by Walmart and is powered by a custom-built personalization engine, among other technologies.

Half of Americans are trying to eat healthier, and research shows that a curated experience with healthier food options leads to better choices. Everyday Health Signals takes the guesswork out of healthy eating. Once customers opt in, the platform analyzes their online retail history to deliver practical tips, like nutrition analysis and shopping lists.

Walmart is kicking off this initiative for Medicare Advantage members with NationsBenefits, where eligible members can receive free, personalized guidance that aligns with their wellness goals. Walmart is expanding the platform to more health plans and benefits managers.

Everyday Health Signals is part of Walmart’s ongoing investment in technology that empowers customers to make informed health decisions. By delivering data-driven insights from retail shopping habits, the platform creates an easier way for people to prioritize wellness in their daily lives. These data-driven insights are generated only when customers elect to participate.

