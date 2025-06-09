Share via: LinkedIn

Walmart has expanded its drone delivery service to five new cities in the Southeast and Southwest.

Customers in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando and Tampa can receive their orders in minutes, making Walmart the first retailer to scale drone delivery across five states: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

“As we look ahead, drone delivery will remain a key part of our commitment to redefining retail. We’re pushing the boundaries of convenience to better serve our customers, making shopping faster and easier than ever before,” said Greg Cathey, SVP of Walmart U.S. Transformation and Innovation.

“This expansion of our drone delivery service marks a significant milestone in that journey. As the first retailer to scale drone delivery, Walmart is once again demonstrating its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance our delivery offerings with a focus on speed.”

The new drone service will launch at 100 stores, building on the current operations in northwest Arkansas and Dallas-Fort Worth. Through an agreement with drone provider Wing, Walmart can deliver a faster, more efficient service to even more customers – ensuring they get what they need, when they need it, in a way that’s both safe and sustainable. Wing operates within FAA guidelines, flying their drones Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) up to a 6-mile aircraft range from the store.

“This is real drone delivery at scale,” said Wing CEO Adam Woodworth.

“People all around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex have made drone delivery part of their normal shopping habits over the past year. Now we’re excited to share this ultra-fast delivery experience with millions more people across many more U.S. cities.”

Since launching drone delivery in 2021, Walmart has completed more than 150,000 deliveries within minutes. With the expansion, the company is set to make shopping more convenient for shoppers, delivered in 30 minutes or less.

As Walmart grows its footprint in these new cities, customers can utilize one of the retailer’s fastest delivery options for everything from groceries to health and wellness products to household essentials, all powered by drone technology.

Customers are using drone delivery for key ingredients they may have forgotten during their weekly grocery trip or for urgent care items, such as OTC cold/flu medicine, baby formula and COVID-19 tests. Among the most frequently delivered products:

Fresh fruit, including bananas, lemons and limes;

Great Value eggs;

Ice cream; and

Pet food.

Customers and communities continue to welcome Walmart’s expanding drone delivery operations in Dallas-Fort Worth. Earlier this year, Zipline launched its first P2 drone site at Walmart stores in Mesquite and Waxahachie, Texas, offering a delivery experience that’s quieter than the average delivery truck.

Customers in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando and Tampa can sign up on Wing’s website to be notified when drone delivery becomes available in their area by visiting wing.com/walmart.

Dallas-Fort Worth customers can check their eligibility for service today at wing.com/dfw.

