T&T Supermarket Inc. has shared plans for its second store in Southern California at the Crossroads Marketplace Chino Hills, set to open in fall 2026.

Following the announcement of its store in the Great Park community of Irvine, this will mark T&T’s sixth planned location in the U.S. Located at 13017-13021 Peyton Drive, the 61,000-square-foot store will join a lineup of major retailers, including Costco and PetSmart, within the shopping center.

“We’re so excited to continue our expansion in California,” said T&T Supermarkets CEO Tina Lee.

“Chino Hills is a wonderful community to live, and we can’t wait to add to the local food scene. We’re transforming two vacant retail spaces, former Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond – into one big food destination spanning 61,000 square feet. Get ready for the full T&T experience. This is such an exciting time for us – 2026 is going to be a busy year.”

T&T opened its first U.S. store in Bellevue, Washington, in December and has continued to build momentum since. This announcement comes on the heels of previously announced U.S. stores in Lynnwood, Washington, and in California: San Jose, San Francisco, Irvine Great Park and Chino Hills – marking a landmark year of growth for T&T.

T&T’s Chino Hills location will offer the full range of T&T’s signature assortment from Asian snacks, fresh produce and live seafood to Asian beauty products, gifts and freshly prepared foods from T&T Kitchen and Bakery.

Unique to this store are the popular made-to-order street foods like Taiwanese-style rice rolls and Chinese crepes. T&T’s Kitchen is also known for its Peking Duck, crispy and roasted papa chicken, sushi counter and the self-serve hot food bar. T&T’s Bakery will feature more than 150 breads and 50 desserts, including items such as the Napoleon Egg Tart, Mango Pomelo Swiss Rolls and Lava Mochi Puffs.

Shoppers also can explore a variety of Asian wines and spirits with a focus on Korean soju and Japanese sake, as well as more than 200 T&T private label items.

While the store is set to open in 2026, California residents can start shopping online through the T&T app and website. The current selection includes dried goods such as snacks and Asian beauty products. New customers can join the T&T Rewards Program to earn points toward free shipping and exclusive online discounts.

