T&T Supermarket will continue its U.S. expansion with a new store at 2675 Geary Blvd. in the San Francisco City Center, scheduled to open winter 2026.

The news comes on the heel of the company’s first U.S. store in Bellevue, Washington, which opened in December, and the recent announcement of a location in San Jose, California.

“The city offers a unique and eclectic food scene, and the neighborhood we’ve chosen is a vibrant retail hub. We’re looking forward to serving food-loving San Franciscans with our fresh foods, delicious meals and baked goods,” said T&T Supermarkets CEO Tina Lee.

“I think our neighbors at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and the University of San Francisco are going to discover this is a great spot for lunch or for bringing something tasty home after work. San Francisco is on the rise, and we’re excited to be part of its next chapter.”

Kenneth Bernstein, CEO of T&T’s landlord, Acadia Realty Trust, heralded the news.

“We are thrilled to welcome T&T Supermarkets to San Francisco as part of our ongoing commitment to bringing diverse, high-quality retail to the heart of this vibrant city,” he said. “We are excited for residents and visitors alike to experience this exceptional, category-leading brand, and we look forward to T&T becoming an integral part of the community for many years to come.”

Shoppers will be able to browse more than 200 private label products, such as pork soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao), Korean kalbi marinade, green onion pancakes and seaweed snacks.

They also will find freshly-cooked food with a fast-casual restaurant featuring authentic Asian dishes, including specialties like Peking Duck, Crispy Papa Chicken, barbecue items and a sushi counter.

T&T’s bakery will feature more than 150 varieties of freshly-baked bread and more than 50 desserts and pastries, including treats such as Napoleon Portuguese Egg Tarts, Mango Pomelo Swiss Rolls and Lava Mochi Puffs.

For beverage fans, the store will offer an extensive selection of wines and spirits, with a special focus on Korean soju and Japanese sake.

About T&T Supermarkets

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket in Canada, operating more than 38 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Washington.

T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second-generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarket is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia.