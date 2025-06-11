Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has named the winners of its annual “Penguin Pitch: Emerging Brand Contest,” created to spotlight up-and-coming brands in the frozen and refrigerated aisles.

Following a competitive review process, eight finalists were selected to submit product samples and promotional materials for evaluation by a panel of industry judges:

Actual Veggies – Super Fries

CitraPac Inc. – Nature’s Premium Parfait Pearls

CVT Inc. – CVT Soft Serve

Fat and Weird Cookie Company – Stuffed Mega Cookie Dough Bites

Frönen – Salted Caramel Frozen Dessert Pint

Jesse & Ben’s – Tallow & Sea Salt House-Cut Fries

Maia Yogurt – Maia Kids No Sugar Added Pouch (Blueberry)

MyForest Foods – MyBacon

Four brands earned top honors in the following categories:

Most Unique Promotional Campaign: Frönen, for its clean ingredients and nostalgic flavor;

Most Disruptive Product: Jesse & Ben’s, praised for reintroducing tallow in a clean-label fry;

Most Creative Packaging: Actual Veggies, with its bold color, educational design and kid appeal; and

Grand Prize: CVT Soft Serve, for its nostalgic taste, simple ingredients and “game-changing” format.

“The Penguin Pitch recognizes brands that bring new thinking, standout flavor and category growth potential,” said Tricia Greyshock, NFRA president and CEO. “This year’s finalists demonstrated a strong mix of consumer relevance and forward-looking innovation.”

As the grand prize winner, CVT Soft Serve will receive a featured table in Café NFRA at the 2025 NFRA Convention on Oct. 18–21 in Orlando, Florida. The placement provides direct exposure to leading retailers and industry decision-makers.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)



NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors four national annual promotions: ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July).

The association also provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer channels.

[RELATED: NFRA Convention To Spotlight Innovation, Leadership, Industry Growth]