Heritage Grocers Group has introduced “A Cut Above the Rest” meat campaign at its Chicago-based banner Tony’s Fresh Market.

“Our meat department is built on four core pillars: quality, variety, freshness and in-house expert butchers,” said CMO Vince Gambino.

“At the heart of this campaign is a simple promise: to ensure every customer receives the best cut, every time. From everyday meals to special occasions, our customers can count on Tony’s for unmatched quality and trusted expertise”.

Campaign highlights include:

A Cut Above the Rest: Celebrating Tony’s commitment to quality with USDA Choice beef, vegetarian-fed chicken, a full-service seafood department and house-made sausages;

Experts in Every Cut: Skilled butchers offering custom cuts, expert craftsmanship and cooking tips; and

Tony’s Grill Games recipe contest: Tony’s Fresh Market invites customers to enter by sharing their favorite recipes on Instagram. To participate, customers can post a recipe using the hashtag #TonysGrillGames, tag @TonysFreshMarket and follow the account. One winner will receive a grand prize package including a $750 Tony’s Fresh Market Gift Card, a Traeger Grill and a selection of premium grilling accessories. For more information, visit tonysfreshmarket.com/tonys-grill-games-giveaway.

Tony’s Fresh Market has served the Chicagoland area for more than 45 years.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group is a specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an assortment of traditional and specialty grocery items.

The company operates in California, Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Nevada and Texas, with 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner and 29 under El Rancho Supermercado. It also has 21 Tony’s Fresh Market stores and seven Los Altos Ranch Markets.