Prairie Fresh, a Merriam, Kansas-based pork producer, launched its new campaign, “Now That’s Pork,” to highlight that not all pork is created equal, positioning the brand as the standard for quality and taste.

The campaign arrives as the National Pork Board’s “Taste What Pork Can Do” initiative draws renewed attention to pork’s versatility and appeal. Prairie Fresh’s effort builds on that momentum by emphasizing consistent quality, integrity in sourcing and the opportunity to make pork a more frequent and confident choice on consumers’ plates.

“We saw an opportunity to take that national momentum and make it personal for consumers,” said Ozlem Worpel, VP of marketing and innovation at Seaboard Foods. “By spotlighting the quality and care behind Prairie Fresh pork, we’re inviting people to rethink what pork can bring to the table – not just occasionally, but every day.”

“Now That’s Pork” targets consumers who crave standout experiences in the kitchen but don’t see meaningful differences between pork brands at the meat case. Prairie Fresh aims to change that perception through a fully integrated marketing effort that includes connected TV and digital ads, influencer and social media content, in-store signage and promotional partnerships across retail and foodservice.

At the core of Prairie Fresh’s approach is the “Prairie Fresh Way,” a connected food system that allows the brand to control every step of production, from farms and feed to processing and delivery.

The campaign also responds to evolving consumer expectations around transparency, value and trust in brands. According to “The Power of Meat 2025” report, 72 percent of consumers frequently or sometimes purchase value-added meat and poultry products, underscoring a growing demand for high-quality, ready-to-cook proteins that feel fresh, intentional and easy to use.

As part of the campaign, Prairie Fresh continues to innovate with new products inspired by consumer insights. Recent additions include ground pork/sausage in various flavors, offering convenient, versatile options for everyday meals.

About Prairie Fresh

Prairie Fresh is a brand of Seaboard Foods, headquartered in Merriam, Kansas. Through its connected food system, Prairie Fresh controls every step of production, delivering high-quality pork products to families, retailers and restaurants across the U.S. and globally.