SpartanNash has launched the Neighborhood Heroes Program, an initiative providing students, educators, active-duty military and veterans, nurses and first responders with a 50 percent discount on an annual online shopping membership at company-operated stores.

With a membership, these community members will receive a variety of benefits, including:

Unlimited free grocery pickup, including same-day;

10 percent off online purchases of Our Family brand products, which has offerings in nearly every aisle of the grocery store;

50 percent off delivery fees on all orders over $50;

An extra 10 cents off fuel with every online order at stores with participating fuel centers; and

“These heroes are the heart and soul of our neighborhoods, dedicating themselves to learning, educating others, saving lives and serving their communities,” said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Erin Storm.

“SpartanNash’s mission is to deliver the ingredients for a better life in the communities we serve. By offering exclusive savings on groceries and fuel, we can do our part to help make these essentials more affordable to the people who are committed to service and education.”

Customers can verify their eligibility online. Once approved, they will receive a promotional code that will allow them to buy a yearlong Neighborhood Heroes membership for SpartanNash stores, including Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market.

SpartanNash prioritizes community giving and recognition through various programs including the Our Family Scholarship Program, in-store fundraisers and Helping Hands Day.

