SpartanNash has published its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, providing details on how the company continues to strengthen its “People First” culture through advancements in employee safety, development and engagement, sustainability and governance, among other programs.

“The progress we’ve made is a testament to the dedication of our associates and leaders in shaping a vibrant ‘People First’ culture,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam.

“It is our responsibility to foster an environment where our associates can grow, thrive and contribute to our collective success, while honoring our commitment to make a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

Highlights from the 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report include:

Prioritized associate safety and well-being

Achieved a top-quartile Total Recordable Incident Rate (“TRIR”) of 2.0, reflecting a 25 percent year-over-year reduction and an 83 percent decrease in lost-time incidents since 2020.

Won the 2024 Theo Award for excellence in injury reduction, safety improvements and return-to-work efficiencies.

Empowered talent: development and retention

Reduced turnover by 7 percent and increased 90-day new hire retention by 4 percent compared to 2023.

Provided quality leadership development training through partnerships with DiSC, Korn Ferry , LinkedIn Learning and Skillsoft.

, LinkedIn Learning and Skillsoft. Welcomed 106 interns from 38 colleges and successfully converted several into full-time employees.

Fostered associate engagement

Hosted a large-scale associate volunteer event in which 500,000 meals were packed for people affected by natural disasters.

Launched a daycare subsidy program to support associates with childcare expenses.

Earned recognition as a Great Place to Work, U.S. News & World Report Best Company to work for and a Best & Brightest Company to Work for in the nation.

To read the 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, visit spartannash.com.

