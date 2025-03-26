Share via: LinkedIn

Independence Market, a new neighborhood concept by Meijer, will open April 30 at 5820 Waldon Road in Clarkston, Michigan.

The 50,000-square-foot store will provide a grocery destination for customers from Clarkston and Independence Township, including the new Waldon Village development.

“Independence Market is committed to serving our new neighbors with value and convenience that makes it easy to get in and out quickly,” said Robert Lajcaj, store director.

“Our team has been working hard to get the store ready to open with a great assortment of local and national brand products, and we can’t wait to welcome our neighbors next month.”

Independence Market will feature a large assortment of grocery items, including fresh meat and deli items, produce, a bakery and Meijer and national brand items. It also will carry thousands of local products, including coffee from Shaded Bloom Coffee Roasters, skin care products from Allow Nourishment and ice cream from Cook’s Dairy Farm.

In addition, the market will feature:

A floral and gift shop;

Health and beauty care products;

Pet food and supplies; and

A cafe space, featuring coffee and Latin street food from Honcho.

The store will employ about 80 people.

About Meijer

Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout the Midwest.

Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen communities.

