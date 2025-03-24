Share via: LinkedIn

Volunteer registration is open for the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. Tournament representatives are seeking more than 1,400 volunteers to support West Michigan’s stop on the LPGA Tour, June 9-15.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan. In partnership with Meijer, this golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer’s Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest.

“The heart of the Meijer LPGA Classic is our incredible team of volunteers who bring it to life, and we invite the community to be part of something truly special at this year’s event,” said Cathy Cooper, executive director of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

“In our first year, we had close to 700 volunteers and since then, our numbers continue to grow. We couldn’t be more grateful for their support and dedication in creating an experience that is not only unforgettable but also deeply meaningful.”

The fee to volunteer is $30 and includes:

Two official tournament golf shirts with two or more shifts or one official tournament golf shirt with one shift;

One official tournament hat or visor;

An exclusive Meijer LPGA Classic pin;

Four week-long general admission grounds passes;

One parking pass; and

Complementary meals and beverages during scheduled shifts.

The Meijer LPGA Classic offers a variety of volunteer roles, including walking scorers, hole marshals, discovery land support and full-scale hospitality attendants, among others. For the full list and role descriptions, click here.

For those who don’t have a preference, there’s also a “general volunteer” position, which gives people the opportunity to experience different aspects of the tournament. To sign up for the general volunteer position, the volunteer only needs to select a time slot when registering, and volunteer services will direct them to a location that needs assistance upon arrival at the course.

Volunteers are encouraged to register early since committees and shift times are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Whether you’re a lifelong golf fan or just looking to make a difference in your community, we’re excited to partner with the LPGA in bringing this one-of-a-kind experience that also serves a greater purpose in feeding our neighbors in need,” Cooper said.

“We look forward to celebrating another incredible weekend with our volunteers. all while supporting the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program, which helps stock the shelves of local food pantry partners across the Midwest.”

Since 2014, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give has generated more than $12 million for food pantries across the Midwest.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to volunteer, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.

Community members can stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news by following #ForeHunger and #MeijerCommunity on social media.

