The way Americans cook is evolving, and the freezer aisle is leading the charge. Once seen as just a place for convenience meals, today’s frozen options provide fresh-tasting ingredients, chef-inspired meals and budget-friendly solutions for every lifestyle. And with March as Frozen Food Month, it’s a great time to explore everything it has to offer.

“For decades, frozen foods have been a trusted solution for busy families, offering quality, variety and affordability,” said Tricia Greyshock, president and CEO of NFRA.

“From quick-prep meals to flash-frozen produce, frozen foods help consumers save time, reduce waste and enjoy delicious meals on their terms. March is the perfect time to explore the convenience and innovation happening in the frozen food aisle.”

Recent consumer research underscores the growing importance of frozen foods in American households:

Seventy-one percent of shoppers favor ready-to-eat meal sections and quick prep options in grocery stores;

Sixty-seven percent of consumers value better organization of ingredients for specific types of meals, reflecting how shoppers are using frozen items as building blocks for creative cooking; and

Eight-three percent of shoppers say frozen foods make meal planning easier, reinforcing how essential they are for busy households.

Throughout March, retailers nationwide will offer special promotions, making it an ideal time for consumers to stock up on favorites and discover new options. NFRA’s Easy Home Meals website and social media channels will feature recipe inspiration that showcases the versatility of frozen foods for every meal occasion. Additionally, consumers can read the latest Easy Home Meals Registered Dietitian blog post: Celebrating the Benefits, Convenience and Innovation of Frozen Favorites.

Shoppers can also participate in NFRA’s $10,000 sweepstakes, with a chance to win one of 18 first prizes of $500 supermarket gift cards or the grand prize of a $1,000 supermarket gift card.

