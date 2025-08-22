Share via: LinkedIn

Weis Markets celebrated the Aug. 21 grand opening of a new store at 30015 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

The new 60,000-plus-square-foot store is the 51st Weis Markets location to open in Maryland.

“We are very proud to bring Weis Markets to the Charlotte Hall community and welcome local families to experience our commitment to quality, value and convenience,” said Jonathan Weis, chairman, president and CEO of Weis Markets.

“This new store reflects our latest design. We wanted to create a gathering place that is uniquely suited to Charlotte Hall. Designed with intention, the architecture aims to provide a true front porch for the community: welcoming and familiar. It will offer enhanced convenience, exceptional products and great prices that customers expect and deserve. We look forward to serving the Charlotte Hall community.”

The store will feature an expansive market-style produce department with a selection of organic produce, seafood and meat departments; sushi prepared in-store daily; a deli offering a wide selection of sliced meats and cheeses; a heat-and-serve meal section; a Starbucks kiosk; a selection of organic and natural foods; a drive-thru pharmacy and a six-pump Gas N’ Go fuel center.

The store design takes full advantage of natural light, which reduces the need for electrical lighting during the day. The sustainable design focus is further complemented by energy-efficient LED lighting and CO 2 refrigeration systems which use less harmful refrigerants compared to most supermarkets.

Additionally, the store will offer Weis 2 Go Online ordering with curbside pick-up and delivery. Customers can order online and have their groceries handpicked by trained personal shoppers.

Charlotte Hall customers also will benefit from Weis’ new Price Lock program on high-demand seasonal items, its Low, Low Price program, providing low prices on more than 10,000 products, as well as its weekly Hot Buys program. Together, these programs enable customers to receive the lowest everyday prices on thousands of items.

In celebration of the grand opening, Weis Markets presented $1,500 donations to local organizations, including Charlotte Hall Veterans Homes, Chopticon High School and the Mechanicsville Fire Department.

A $10,000 donation also was made to the Maryland Food Bank in support of its efforts in St. Mary’s County. The donations are part of a year-round giving program which includes campaigns to support local community hunger organizations, pet shelters and veterans’ organizations, among many other local nonprofits.

