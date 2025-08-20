C&S Wholesale Grocers

C&S Wholesale Grocers is partnering with Upside to bring new and infrequent shoppers to company-owned stores like Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union, as well as independent grocers across its network, driving repeat visits and measurable sales growth.

Upside, a digital marketplace that connects consumers with retailers through personalized cash-back offers, helps drive incremental sales and profits with no upfront cost, while helping consumers get cash back on their everyday purchases.

The partnership provides a tech-enabled approach to customer acquisition and retention, unlocking new profit potential amid rising industry pressures.

 C&S will highlight the partnership and nationwide roll-out plan at fall selling shows through September.

“Our partnership with Upside continues C&S’s strong legacy of braggingly happy customers and our commitment to providing franchisees, independent retailers and shoppers with a differentiated experience that drives value and loyalty,” said Mark McGowan, EVP of retail and CMO, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

“It’s a win for retailers and consumers, and we look forward to seeing how this collaboration will deliver meaningful benefits for both.”

About C&S Wholesale Grocers

Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S Wholesale Grocers serves customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with more than 100,000 different products.

C&S also operates and supports corporate grocery stores and serves independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast.

About Upside

Since 2016, Upside‘s artificial intelligence-driven personalization technology has helped millions of people get more purchasing power on the things they need, and tens of thousands of businesses earn measurable profit.

