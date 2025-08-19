Share via: LinkedIn

Many Associated Food Stores retailers and team members from Associated Retail Operations participated in the Utah Food Industry Association’s (UFIA) annual conference Aug. 6 at the Davis Conference Center in Layton, Utah.

Leadership transitions and recognition

Brandon Peterson, operations manager at Peterson’s Market and the outgoing chairman of the board, was recognized for his service. He will continue to serve on the board as past chairman for the coming year. He encouraged those attending to practice bravery, sacrifice for the good and to demonstrate and strengthen their patriotism through everyday things. He shared the poem Horatius at the Bridge and asked, “Who will stand on the bridge to protect our industry?”

Dave Davis, UFIA’s president, expressed appreciation for Peterson’s leadership. CJ Davis, VP at Davis Food and Drug and the newly appointed chair of the board, encouraged members to actively support the UFIA board in its mission.

Davis highlighted the unique spirit of UFIA, where competitors unite for the good of the industry. In his annual report, he emphasized the importance of remaining engaged, seeking new members and building on recent successes.

Legislative wins and advocacy

A self-described “political geek,” Davis shared key legislative highlights from the past year, noting that 60 pieces of legislation impacted Utah’s retail, food and wholesale industries. To lobby for and protect the grocery industry, Davis explained, is UFIA’s core purpose.

Davis closed by urging members not to become complacent and to stay focused on the mission. When people ask about his work, he asks them, “Do you like to eat?” He then responds, “I protect and serve the companies that make that happen for you.”

