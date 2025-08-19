Share via: LinkedIn

As it expands its amenities for customer convenience, Tops Friendly Markets will add PCI and EMV secure compliant signing at all 58 fuel stations.

A pilot program will launch at its Depew, New York, store in late summer and will roll out across the chain’s footprint with an expected completion date of December.

This 3D barcode reader will allow customers to use Apple, Google and Samsung Pay and will feature an interactive nine-inch touch screen where customers will learn about additional ways to save while shopping at Tops.

Also, customers will be able to scan their BonusPlus card right from the Tops App on their phone at the pump to access their gas point savings.

“At Tops, we’re always looking for innovative ways to enhance the customer experience, and this investment is a major step forward,” said David Rybarczyk, manager of fuel merchandising and operations for Tops Markets.

“By enabling secure, contactless payments and integrating our loyalty program directly at the pump, we’re making fueling up not only faster and more convenient but also more rewarding for our customers. This upgrade underscores our commitment to combining value with cutting-edge technology across all our fuel locations.”

Headquartered in Williamsville, New York, Tops Markets operates a network of 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchise location. As one of Western New York’s largest employers, and with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint, Tops is committed to delivering sustainably sourced, premium-quality products. Beyond retail, Tops is committed to the communities it serves through initiatives focused on hunger relief, health improvement, youth education and environmental sustainability.

