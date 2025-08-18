Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Roche Bros. Supermarkets has launched its first loyalty program, Roche Bros. Neighbor Rewards, which will feature new digital coupons every week.

Customers can enroll in Neighbor Rewards through the Roche Bros. website or mobile app. Members will gain access to exclusive digital coupons on a range of products throughout the store.

To celebrate the launch, the Massachusetts-based grocer is kicking off the Neighbor Rewards Grocery Grab sweepstakes. Anyone who enrolls in the loyalty program by Sept. 25 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of nine grocery runs.

The Grocery Grab events will take place at three different Roche Bros. locations in October, with three winners at each store.

The grand-prize winner at each location will have two-and-a-half minutes to fill their cart with as many groceries as they can, while a second-place winner gets two minutes and third-place gets a minute and 30 seconds.

In addition to the nine grocery run winners, 21 finalists will receive Roche Bros. Supermarkets gift cards.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Neighbor Rewards as a way to thank our loyal customers and help them save money on the groceries they love,” said Tristen Kendall-Barros, VP of marketing at Roche Bros. Supermarkets.

“The Grocery Grab sweepstakes is the perfect way to celebrate this launch and give back to our community in a fun and exciting way.”

[RELATED: Opportunity For Independent Grocers Abounds In Urban, Diverse Northeast]

About Roche Bros. Supermarkets

Roche Bros. Supermarkets is a family-owned and -operated business with locations across Massachusetts that offer a wide selection of fresh produce, prepared foods and specialty items.