Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

In celebration of World Environment Day, Grupo Bimbo has presented its 2024 annual report, Actions that Transform, which outlines business progress and advances toward its 2030 and 2050 sustainability strategy goals.

As part of its “Nourishing a Better World” sustainability strategy, Grupo Bimbo has established a plan to protect and preserve natural systems through its “For Nature” priority. This plan is structured around three key pillars: net zero carbon emissions, zero waste and regenerative agriculture.

Through its net zero carbon emissions pillar, the company is implementing a range of strategies to achieve its goal of becoming a net zero carbon emissions company by 2050. One of these initiatives is sustainable mobility. Grupo Bimbo operates more than 7,757 vehicles powered by alternative fuels. Of these, more than 4,200 are electric, solidifying its leadership as the company with the largest electric delivery fleet in Latin America and Mexico.

Under its zero waste pillar, Grupo Bimbo reported that 94 percent of its packaging is recyclable and reaffirmed its goal that by 2025, 100 percent of its packaging will be recyclable, biodegradable or compostable. Additionally, in terms of waste management, the company has 80 bakeries and production facilities that send zero waste to landfill.

Aligned with its regenerative agriculture pillar, the company has implemented these practices across nearly 300,000 hectares, with the goal of sourcing all key ingredients from land cultivated using regenerative methods by 2050.

“2024 was a year of great progress and significant efforts to continue generating a positive impact on the planet, in the lives of our associates and in the communities where we live and work,” said Alejandra Vázquez, VP of global sustainability at Grupo Bimbo. “We are very proud of these achievements within our sustainability strategy, as we continue to take firm steps toward our purpose of ‘Nourishing a Better World.’”

Recently, the bakery also shared progress on its other two priorities in its latest sustainability report. Under the “For You” priority, that is focused on offering better nutritional profiles, plant-based diets and purpose-driven sustainable brands, Grupo Bimbo reported that 99 percent of its daily consumption products are free from artificial colors and flavors.

Under the “For Life” priority, aimed at strengthening communities and caring for people, Grupo Bimbo highlighted the implementation of 267 community projects in 28 countries through its “Good Neighbor” program, benefiting more than 530,000 people.

To learn more about the company’s progress in sustainability, visit Annual Report 2024.

[RELATED: St Pierre Groupe Goes All Out For ‘Biggest And Most Important’ Show]