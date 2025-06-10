Weis Gas N' Go Callaway
Credit: CHAD HUMMEL

Weis Markets has opened a Gas N’ Go Fuel Center at its Callaway, Maryland, store on Point Lookout Road.

The store celebrated the grand opening with a $500 donation each to 2Creating Brighter Days Outreach & Mission and Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

The Weis Gas N’ Go Fuel Center, which began construction in February, will be open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

“We are always looking to enhance the shopping experience for our customers, and the new Callaway fuel center does just that,” said Weis Markets Director of Public Relations Dennis Curtin. “Shoppers can now conveniently use their Weis Rewards points for savings right at the pump.”

With Weis Gas Rewards, customers can save 10 cents per gallon for every 100 Weis Rewards points they redeem. Each time they shop at Weis Markets, they can earn points that can be stacked for even more savings at the pump.

About Weis Markets 

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia.



