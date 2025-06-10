Share via: LinkedIn

Tops Friendly Markets held a grand opening June 8 for a new store in Ellenville, New York, representing a $2 million investment in the local economy and the creation of more than 120 new jobs.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomed the public and officially opened the doors to this community. During the grand opening celebration, customers were able to enjoy sampling stations, live music and opportunities to take part in seven days of giveaways.

Located near Joseph Y. Resnick Airport and Ellenville Regional Hospital, the 46,750-square-foot store has been designed to offer convenience, variety and value in a fresh, modern environment.

The new Ellenville Tops brings a full-service shopping experience that blends high-quality, locally-sourced specialty items with everyday essentials from shopper-favorite brands.

Store highlights include:

Full-service seafood and meat departments, where certified butchers prepare fresh, hand-cut USDA Choice beef and pork daily;

Fresh produce department offering seasonal fruits, vegetables and convenient, ready-to-serve trays and sides;

Chef-inspired deli featuring hand-rolled sushi, summertime meals and premium meats and cheeses from Boar’s Head;

A wide selection of grab-and-go favorites, including Tops’ award-winning fried chicken, made-to-order subs, fresh salads and signature breakfast pizza;

Artisan bakery, producing fresh-baked breads, pastries, classic donuts fried daily, specialty cakes and gluten-free treats from a new gluten-free bakery line, Antonina’s;

A dedicated gluten free area that includes a wide variety of offerings to include frozen and bakery;

A broad assortment of natural and organic products, not only within a dedicated department, but also integrated throughout grocery, dairy, frozen, produce and meat departments;

A robust lineup of certified Kosher options;

Healthy Hydration zone and Brew Market, showcasing regional craft beers and trending beverages; and

Fast and easy online ordering with grocery pickup, home delivery and full-service catering available.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Ellenville store into the Tops family,” said Ron Ferri, president of Tops Friendly Markets. “This location is another example of our commitment to investing in the communities we serve. We’ve created a space that delivers on quality, value and convenience – making everyday shopping easier and more enjoyable for our customers.”

About Tops Friendly Markets

Headquartered in Williamsville, New York, Tops Markets operates a robust network of 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including one franchise location. As one of Western New York’s largest employers, and with more than 14,000 employees across its entire footprint, Tops is committed to delivering sustainably sourced, premium-quality products. Beyond retail, Tops is committed to the communities it serves through initiatives focused on hunger relief, health improvement, youth education and environmental sustainability.

