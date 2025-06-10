Share via: LinkedIn

Schnucks Markets has named Bob Lockett as its chief people officer, effective June 16.

Lockett’s professional background includes most recently serving as chief people officer at CAE and, prior to that, chief diversity and talent officer at ADP. In total, he possesses more than 25 years of experience in HR leadership, with additional prior roles at Harrah’s Entertainment, USAA, Limited Brands and Frito-Lay.

As chief people officer, Lockett will oversee a wide range of critical functions including teammate benefits, talent acquisition and retention, labor relations, training and development as well as stewarding company culture initiatives. Lockett also will join the company’s strategy team, the nine-member team of executives tasked with leading the overall direction and execution of the company.

Lockett will report to Schnucks’ EVP – Chief Financial and Administrative Officer David Bell.

“As a seasoned HR executive with a wealth of industry knowledge, a modern data-driven approach and a passionate belief in loving where you work and the importance of finding joy in what we do, we’re excited to welcome Bob to the Schnucks team,” Bell said.

“We look forward to the leadership and guidance that he will provide to our nearly 12,000 teammates throughout our company.”

Lockett, a St. Louis-area native, earned an MBA from The University of Texas at Dallas and a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He also completed executive education programs at Harvard Business School. A U.S. Army veteran, Lockett served 10 years on active duty as a field artillery officer, holding key leadership positions including platoon leader, staff officer and battery commander. He is also a Desert Storm veteran.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Schnucks team – an iconic brand and one of the best-managed companies in America,” Lockett said. “What drew me here was the company’s clear sense of purpose, deeply aligned values, relentless focus on the customer, and most importantly, the exceptional teammates I’ll have the privilege of working with every day.”

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnucks Markets Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer. Schnucks operates 114 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

According to Forbes’ 2024 rankings, Schnucks is the 203rd largest privately-owned company in the U.S. and the 13th largest privately-owned grocer. The company annually donates more than $15 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

