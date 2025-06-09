Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Meijer has begun a strategic partnership with Homeward, a technology-enabled rural health platform, to improve healthcare access and care coordination for medicare-eligible residents across Michigan.

Rural Michiganders face significant health and economic disparities compared to those living in urban areas, with lower median household incomes, fewer primary care providers and higher rates of chronic conditions like diabetes. The lack of reliable broadband access may limit their ability to participate in virtual care, while higher levels of food insecurity and reduced access to specialized services underscore the need for improved healthcare solutions in rural communities.

To address these needs, Homeward and Meijer partnered to make healthcare more accessible for seniors across Michigan. Through this partnership, eligible Meijer pharmacy customers will gain access to comprehensive health management support, including help with coordinating preventive care, simplifying medication access and addressing social factors that impact their overall well-being. The Homeward Navigation platform will leverage advanced analytics to connect eligible seniors to the right care and local resources, with the goal of effectively addressing social determinants of health and improving holistic health outcomes.

Research shows Medicare beneficiaries visit the pharmacy nearly twice as often as they visit their primary care physician, building on research supporting the benefits of integrating pharmacists into care teams. With Homeward members in Michigan already frequenting Meijer pharmacies, the partnership leverages Meijer’s strong presence across the state, particularly in rural areas, to make healthcare more accessible. In addition to Meijer’s established footprint in rural counties of the Upper Peninsula, all 43 Lower Peninsula counties served by Homeward have a Meijer pharmacy either within the county or in an adjacent county.

“We are proud to partner with Meijer, a trusted, family-owned retailer deeply rooted in the communities we serve. Grocers and pharmacies are among the most frequented and trusted places in rural areas, and our partnership will make care delivery and support more convenient and accessible across rural Michigan,” said Homeward Co-Founder and CEO Jennifer Schneider.

“This partnership underscores Homeward’s commitment to meeting the unique needs of each community by building tailored care models that make it easier for people to access the quality care they need to get and stay healthy.”

By meeting people where they live and shop, this collaboration helps bridge critical gaps in care, ensuring rural Michiganders receive the support they need to lead healthier lives.

“At Meijer, we are committed to delivering services and products that enhance the well-being of our customers and communities. This includes rural areas that experience limited access to healthcare and healthy foods,” said Jackie Morse, group VP for Meijer pharmacy and health.

“Through our partnership with Homeward, we are enhancing care coordination for rural Michiganders, helping them navigate healthcare services, access the support they need and address key social determinants of health. By fostering better collaboration between patients and healthcare providers, this partnership ensures patients receive high quality, coordinated care.”

[RELATED: Stars Commit To 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give]





For More Meijer News, View Our Meijer News Page

More Meijer News