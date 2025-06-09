Share via: LinkedIn

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust has raised another record-breaking amount to support Texas nonprofits – $17.3 million.

Each year, the organization holds one of the largest charitable events in the nation in partnership with more than 600 contributing companies. Since 1986, more than $194 million has been raised through the tournament.

The H-E-B Tournament of Champions works with H-E-B suppliers to raise funds that support nonprofit organizations focused on the needs of children and families in the Lone Star State. Over the past four decades, the event has supported hundreds of nonprofits across Texas with direct-impact gifts.

From June 4-6, H-E-B employees and nonprofits, as well as vendors and suppliers from more than 600 companies, gathered in San Antonio for the H-E-B Tournament of Champions event. As part of the annual effort, nearly 2,000 attendees volunteered at seven San Antonio-area nonprofits, making the day-of-service among the largest one-day charitable activities in the city.

“We are grateful for the commitment and generosity of suppliers and vendors who have helped strengthen communities across Texas for the last 40 years,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B SVP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs.

“Together, we have achieved another remarkable milestone, supporting the vital work of our amazing nonprofit partners.”

In 1986, the Tournament of Champions was established to raise funds for Special Olympics Texas. In the first year, the effort raised $38,000. Since then, the charitable trust has continued to support this nonprofit while expanding its giving to hundreds of organizations across the state. To recognize its commitment to Special Olympics Texas and celebrate its 40th anniversary, the H-E-B Tournament of Champions gifted Special Olympics Texas an additional $250,000 in memory of Chuck Hendryx, the founder of the tournament.

The H-E-B Tournament of Champions and H-E-B also partnered with Homes for Our Troops to gift a mortgage-free, fully furnished home to a wounded military veteran and his family. The home, which is also stocked with food and supplies, is adapted to make the layout more accessible, including wider hallways, lower countertops, automatic doors and a roll-in shower.

This year’s home recipient is Army Sgt. 1st Class Rudy Velasquez, who sustained combat-related injuries, including traumatic brain injury (TBI) and significant vision loss, during his second tour in Afghanistan in 2012.

Velasquez and his family were presented with the keys to their new home during a special dedication ceremony. Since 2013, the H-E-B Tournament of Champions and H-E-B, through its Operation Appreciation Homes Built for Heroes program, has dedicated 55 mortgage-free homes to severely wounded veterans.

Additionally, the H-E-B Tournament of Champions partnered with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides education scholarships to children of fallen and disabled military veterans and gifted $20,000 in scholarships, with $5,000 each going to the four children of Sgt. Velasquez.

Beyond its financial gifts, the H-E-B Tournament of Champions hosted multiple volunteer activities across San Antonio that benefit local nonprofits. These transformative volunteer projects have become a mainstay of the three-day event.

For this year’s day of service, the H-E-B Tournament of Champions hosted seven charity work sites to support Arc of San Antonio, Madonna Center, San Antonio River Foundation, San Antonio Food Bank, United Way Eastside Resource Center and Home for Our Troops. Volunteers helped these organizations with renovation projects, children’s activities and beautification efforts. Throughout the year, the Tournament of Champions also holds volunteer service projects to support nonprofits across the state.

Nonprofits in Texas seeking support for their organization can apply for funding from H-E-B Tournament of Champions at hebtoc.com.

