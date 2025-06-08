Share via: LinkedIn

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida (Coke Florida) recently held a grand opening for its new Tampa Distribution Center and Fleet Facility, highlighting a significant development for the central Florida company.

The more than $300 million investment encompasses a 156-acre site located at U.S. 301 and the Selmon Expressway, featuring an 800,000-square- foot automated warehouse facility and a 250,000-square-foot fleet maintenance facility.

The Tampa Distribution Center highlights Coke Florida’s commitment to growth and local economic development. The facilities were built using contractors and vendors based in Florida. Sustainability was a key aspect of the site’s development, resulting in the addition of wetlands, solar stations, trees and apiaries.

Troy Taylor, chairman and CEO of Coke Florida, remarked on the significance of the facility as fulfilling company promises to the community.

“We said we were going to be a part of this community forever, and we meant it,” Taylor said. “For us, it’s not just serving beverages to our consumers or partnering with our customers but also being a consistent presence in the community.”

The Tampa Bay region is a critical market in the company’s product supply network. Jim Boyce, territory general manager for Coke Florida’s Tampa Bay Region, emphasized the benefits of the new facility for the local team and its customers, noting that the facility enhances service efficiency and capacity. Additionally, it offers opportunities for employee development among the 400 associates working there.

The grand opening brought together company leaders, local officials and community members for a ceremonial ribbon cutting and guided tours of the facility. This celebration also coincided with Coke Florida’s 10-year anniversary.

Coke Florida is the sixth largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The company has more than 5,000 employees and operates four GreenCircle Certified manufacturing facilities and 18 distribution centers. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tampa, Coke Florida is one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the U.S.

