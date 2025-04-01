Share via: LinkedIn

Woods Supermarket held a ribbon cutting and grand-opening celebration March 19 for a store at 4330 Ledge Rock Drive in Johnstown, Colorado.

This marks the first location in Colorado and the first out-of-state expansion for the 75-year-old family-owned Missouri business.

“We are thrilled with the community support we have found in the vibrant Johnstown area and honored to be a part of the community,” said Jeff Woods, third-generation owner and president of Woods Supermarket. “We are truly a store that everyone can enjoy. Families of all types can appreciate the ability to come together, have a meal, listen to live music, play a board game while dining and do their shopping together.”

Known for its customer service, Woods Supermarket features a village market environment of one-stop shopping featuring nine different restaurant concepts, a tap room featuring live music, seating for 118 guests and a full line of discount groceries and liquor to serve Johnstown and surrounding areas.

“We have assembled 250 of the finest cast members to serve the community, and they make the experience of shopping at Woods truly special,” Woods shared. “As a ‘Certified Great Place to Work,’ we invest in our people, giving everyone a voice, respect, training and opportunity for advancement. When we take care of our people, our people can take care of our guests, and if we do that right, everything else takes care of itself.”

Johnstown Mayor Michael Duncan shared, “The opening of Woods in Johnstown is more than a business expansion – it is a testament to the strength and vitality of our community. For generations, Woods has built a legacy rooted in hard work, integrity and a deep connection to the people it serves. Today, we welcome not just a new business but a partner in our shared future – one that will create opportunities, strengthen local ties and contribute to the lasting prosperity of our town. Johnstown is proud to welcome Woods to ‘The Community That Cares.’”

About Woods Supermarket

Woods Supermarket is a third-generation family business with a hospitality-first philosophy, operating 11 full line grocery stores and two convenience stores across Missouri and Colorado. Woods employs more than 750 people with jobs and training, serving thousands of guests per day. Woods Supermarket is known as a community sponsor, supporting schools, nonprofits and food banks with generous donations and operating support throughout the year.

