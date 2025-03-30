Share via: LinkedIn

Firehook Crackers has introduced two new flavors in partnership with Graza Olive Oil and Sichuan Chili Crisp phenomenon, Fly By Jing.

As artisanal foods and unexpected brand collaborations continue to gain momentum in the grocery aisle, Firehook decided to show consumers what a cracker is capable of. This ambition led to partnerships with Graza and Fly By Jing.

Chantilly, Virginia-based Firehook worked hand-in-hand with Graza to create a light cracker infused with its premium extra virgin olive oil, lemon and chives for an herb flavor. With savory and spicy flavors at the forefront of the Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp, this new creation adds a spicy kick to Firehook’s growing line of crackers.

“At Graza, we’re all about finding new ways to bring olive oil into everyday moments, and this collaboration with Firehook does exactly that,” said Andrew Benin, CEO and co-founder of Graza. “The combo of Graza’s punchy Extra Virgin Olive Oil flavor and Firehook’s signature crunch makes for a crave-worthy snack and the perfect vessel for dipping and topping.”

These Firehook limited-edition crackers are baked in small batches on company premises and are exclusively available at Whole Foods Market stores.

“As the leader in premium artisanal crackers, we’ll continue to partner with groundbreaking brands to deliver inspired flavors,” said Firehook CEO Maura Mottolese. “Combined with our signature crunch, the craveability of our limited-edition crackers makes them perfect for any entertaining or snacking occasion.”

The new Firehook Crackers are available nationwide exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores through September.

