Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Upshop, a provider of retail technology solutions, has made two strategic promotions within its executive leadership team. Lauren Kennedy has been named SVP of strategic accounts, while Mike Weber has been appointed to the newly created position of chief growth officer. These leadership changes reflect Upshop’s commitment to strengthening its market position and accelerating growth initiatives.

The announcement comes as Upshop brings its North American customer community together March 30-April 2 in Austin, Texas, for Altitude, its premier conference. The three-day event will feature speakers from Wegmans, NGI, Festival Foods, The Fresh Market, Giant Eagle, Lowes Foods, Coborn’s, Sobeys, Weis Markets and more. Upshop is joined by technology partners Inmar Intelligence, Vusion Group, STCR and ResposiTrak.

“These strategic promotions reflect our commitment to positioning Upshop for continued growth and innovation,” said Chris Renda, chief revenue officer of Upshop. “Lauren and Mike have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our clients’ evolving needs. Their expanded roles will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth while delivering exceptional value to the market.”

Kennedy to oversee account managers

Kennedy’s promotion builds upon her track record of leadership and expertise in driving growth strategies for North American food retailers. She will oversee a high-performing team of account managers across the U.S. and Canada, delivering innovative solutions that drive long-term business success for Upshop’s clients.

Previously serving as VP of customer success and training, Kennedy built and led a team of customer success managers serving Upshop’s most valued clients. Her strategic focus on customer retention, value delivery, account expansion and team mentorship consistently exceeded business objectives while strengthening client relationships.

A 2024 TWIG recipient, Kennedy has demonstrated growth throughout her retail career, progressing through operations at Target, driving innovation in technology at Itasca and excelling in customer success leadership roles during Upshop’s acquisitions of Itasca and Invafresh.

Beyond her professional achievements, Kennedy embodies servant leadership as executive director of the Ryan Dungey Foundation. The organization creates opportunities for children through national events and community-building initiatives, bringing together volunteers and fundraising efforts to empower kids with new experiences, such as learning to ride a bike.

Weber to lead marketing, sales initiatives

Weber has been promoted from chief marketing officer to the expanded role of chief growth officer. In this position, he will be responsible for marketing and sales initiatives beyond Upshop’s core grocery market, driving the company’s expansion into new retail segments.

Weber has played a pivotal role in launching and cultivating the Upshop brand, establishing the Altitude conference and community, and spearheading significant product launches that have strengthened the company’s market position.

With a career dedicated to retail innovation, Weber brings expertise in retail design and shopper strategy developed through work with prominent global retailers across big box, grocery and convenience store segments. His experience began with hands-on consumer research, including shop-alongs and ethnographic studies, which provided insights that informed effective category strategies and optimized in-store space allocation.

[RELATED: Upshop Appoints New CRO, COO To Drive Global Growth]