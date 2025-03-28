Share via: LinkedIn

PepsiCo’s investments in watershed replenishment programs in the U.S. last year aim to provide multi-pronged benefits to land and communities in high water-risk areas.

In 2024, PepsiCo invested more than $1.8 million to help launch four new watershed replenishment projects in high water-risk areas within the U.S. where the company operates. Replenishing water in high water-risk areas is integral to PepsiCo’s broader pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) ambition of becoming Net Water Positive by 2030.

The projects take specialized approaches tailored to each region’s needs:

Improving flood safety for vulnerable communities, bolstering aquatic habitats in California

PepsiCo U.S. Beverages has partnered with River Partners on their Feather River Floodplain Restoration Project in Northern California. PepsiCo is supporting the reconnection of 15 miles of side channels to nearly 7,000 acres of to-be-revitalized floodplain habitat in California’s Sacramento Valley.

These restoration efforts aim to improve habitat for native species, such as imperiled salmon, providing new sources of shelter, food and rearing habitat. And significantly, as the riverside lands are restored, they will also help increase flood safety for vulnerable communities and natural carbon sequestration, among other benefits.

This project aims to replenish 150 million gallons of water per year through the next decade to enhance the Sacramento River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and San Francisco Bay watersheds.

Protecting sensitive ecosystems, reducing carbon emissions, lowering costs for Texas farmers

PepsiCo U.S. Beverages and U.S. Foods are supporting Edwards Aquifer Authority’s Groundwater Conservation Program. The initiative seeks to ease pressure on the stressed Edwards Aquifer by reducing water use for agricultural practices such as irrigation and crop production.

This work aims to preserve sensitive aquatic habitats and species sustained by the aquifer and reduce groundwater pumping-related power consumption. Rising groundwater levels can help farmers reduce operating and maintenance costs and decrease carbon emissions.

This project aims to replenish 65 million gallons of water per year over 10 years in the Nueces-San Antonio-Guadalupe Watershed.

Restoring natural river flow, improving fish habitats in Colorado

PepsiCo U.S. Beverages is partnering with Trout Unlimited in Granby, Colorado, in an effort to reestablish natural river flow and improve habitat conditions for trout and sculpin in the Fraser River. This project aims to replenish 473 million gallons of water per year for 10 years in the Upper Colorado River Watershed.

Enhancing water retention, supporting biodiversity, increasing climate stability in California

PepsiCo U.S. Beverages has also funded Trout Unlimited to help restore the function of degraded mountain meadows within the Kern Plateau. The primary restoration activity will be the construction of beaver dam analogs, which will contribute toward helping preserve essential habitat for California golden trout.

The efforts will include work to improve the overall flow, increase flood protection and mitigation, improve surface water quality and storage and reduce surface water runoff and associated erosion. This project aims to replenish at least 14 million gallons of water per year, with potential to replenish up to approximately 41 million gallons annually in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Watershed.

These latest investments build on PepsiCo’s water replenishment and water-use efficiency efforts across the U.S.

“Partnerships like these are essential to our pep+ agenda to drive water stewardship at scale,” said Lawren Cooper, sustainability deployment director, PepsiCo U.S. Beverages. “By working alongside organizations like Trout Unlimited, Edwards Aquifer Authority, and River Partners, we can help restore critical waterways, protect essential habitats, and safeguard water resources for the communities and ecosystems that depend on them.”

