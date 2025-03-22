Share via: LinkedIn

Wonder has expanded its product line by introducing several snacks cakes and other products. This expansion marks a new chapter for the brand, offering consumers a fresh take on classic indulgences with the same taste they expect from Wonder.

“For generations, Wonder bread has been a staple in American households, bringing families together over meals and memories,” said Ashley Hornsby, director of brand management. “With the launch of our new treats, we’re excited to bring that same sense of nostalgia and joy to a new category, giving consumers a delicious way to enjoy Wonder beyond the bread aisle.”

The new line of treats features a variety of options to choose from, including:

Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes – features chocolate cake and crème filling topped with icing and sprinkles similar of the Wonder balloons;

Crème-Filled Confetti Cakes – crème-filled confetti cakes covered in a colorful icing;

Glazed Honey Buns – a soft, cinnamon-filled bun coated in a sweet glaze;

Iced Honey Buns – a honey bun crafted with a swirl of cinnamon and topped with a sweet icing;

Powdered Mini Donuts – soft, bite-sized donuts covered in a sweet, powdered sugar coating;

Frosted Mini Donuts – soft, bite-sized donuts covered in a smooth frosted topping;

Crunch Donuts – soft, bite-sized donuts covered in a crunch topping;

Pecan Cinnamon Twists – golden pastry swirled with cinnamon and pecans and finished with a glaze;

Cinnamon Rolls – made with real cinnamon and topped with a glazed icing;

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Donut Sticks – flavored donuts in the shape of a stick, perfect for dunking into coffee or milk; and

Peanut Butter Wafers – features layers of peanut butter filled wafers covered in a chocolate flavored coating.

The new products from Wonder feature fresh packaging with a sleek design, ensuring they stand out on shelves while staying true to the brand’s classic identity.

About Wonder Bread

Founded in 1921 in Indianapolis, Wonder Bread is named for the feeling that founder Elmer Cline experienced when watching a hot air balloon race. A century later, the brand is credited with the popularization of sliced bread and remains an iconic brand at barbecues, on store shelves, at picnics and in lunchboxes across the nation. Wonder Bread is owned by Flowers Foods.

