Giant Food will open a store March 28 at 810 Fairmont Drive in Bowie, Maryland.

Located in the South Lake Marketplace development, this new store replaces the Giant Food store at 3500 NW Crain Hwy., which will close at 6 p.m. on March 27. All staff members were offered the opportunity to transfer to the nearby store, and customers will not experience an interruption in service as the new store will open the following morning.

“We are thrilled to open our new store in the South Lake Marketplace community, bringing our neighbors a modern, customer-focused destination that creates the best shopping experience,” said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food.

“It’s not just a grocery store – it’s a vibrant hub where families can connect, find great value and explore the new features we’ve brought to this new development.”

This opening reinforces Giant Food’s commitment to serving the community with modern conveniences, expanded offerings and an enhanced shopping experience. The new store will include full-service meat and seafood departments, an expanded gourmet cheese selection, expansive prepared food offerings, freshly made sushi and a Starbucks.

“We’re delighted to welcome Giant Food as the anchor tenant at South Lake Marketplace,” said Gary Michael, president of NAI Michael, the developer of South Lake.

“Giant’s long-standing commitment to the communities the company serves, coupled with their exceptional customer experience, aligns perfectly with our vision for South Lake. This flagship store will serve as a cornerstone for the South Lake development, and the Giant opening marks a significant milestone as we continue to build a dynamic, walkable community.”

South Lake Marketplace features more than 600,000 square feet of commercial space, integrating national brands and local favorites. With its proximity to Liberty Sports Park, which draws more than 344,000 visitors annually, South Lake is expected to become a regional hub for shopping, dining and entertainment while driving substantial economic growth throughout Prince George’s County.

Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe

As part of this expansion, Giant Food is introducing its 50th in-store Ledo Pizza location, providing customers with their local favorite square pizza. Customers can enjoy fresh handmade dough with high-quality toppings by purchasing a Take-and-Bake Ledo Pizza to warm up at home or ordering one fresh and hot from the oven.

Giant has also partnered with Ben’s Chili Bowl, another iconic D.C. restaurant, to bring an array of comfort foods to its one-stop-shopping experience.

