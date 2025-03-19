Share via: LinkedIn

The grand opening for Vallarta Supermarkets’ first new store of 2005 is set for March 26 at 2825 W. Florida Ave. in Hemet, California.

The 53,140-square-foot location will offer fresh produce, everyday goods and several additional departments. It also will be the grocer’s second location to feature a Sayulita Tap Room.

Inspired by the market’s signature Mexican lager, this full-service bar offers 24 beers on tap and happy hour and small bites menus, including chorizo sliders, potato balls, wings, pizza, ceviche and tacos.

The various other departments include:

Carniceria : Customers can find premium cuts like Ranchera – a thinly sliced flank steak available unseasoned or marinated in Vallarta’s signature spice blend.

Fresh produce: Fruits and vegetables from local U.S. growers and premium farms worldwide are featured, offering a wide selection of certified organic and ethically farmed options. Shoppers also will find seasonal Latino favorites and exotic fruits from around the world.

Guacamole station: Guacamole is m ade to order using 100 percent Hass avocados and fresh ingredients. Guests can personalize their orders with pico de gallo.

Guacamole is m Sushi: Handcrafted sushi rolls made daily.

Juice bar: Customers can order aguas frescas , served from traditional vitroleros and a vailable in a variety of flavors, including horchata, strawberry and jamaica. It also will ahve fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices and wellness with shots of wheatgrass, turmeric or ginger root.

La Fruteria: Customers can order fruit bowls topped with Tajin, Chamoy or lime juice.

Cremería: Brings the essence of a traditional Latin American deli to life, offering a curated selection of cremas and an array of authentic cheeses.

Panaderia: Made fresh daily, Vallarta offers a variety of Latin American baked goods as well as hand-decorated cakes and signature sweets.

Tortilleria : Customers can buy authentic corn and flour tortillas, made fresh in-house with the highest quality corn, soaked and boiled for 24 hours, ground with volcanic rock and then cooked.

La Cocina: La Cocina offers the convenience of a ready-made delicious meal for any time of day. Choose from a variety of traditional favorites from Mexico and Central America for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Dulcería : Vallarta’s candy section carries an array of authentic dulces from Mexico and Central America and has everything needed to make any occasion a celebration – piñatas, lotteria, piggy banks and traditional décor.

Florería : For any holiday or occasion, customers can browse a wide selection of perfect arrangements from local growers ensuring long-lasting flowers. For more permanent options, the florería also offers a huge variety of potted plants.

“This year marks a significant milestone for Vallarta, and we’re excited to celebrate our legacy and continued growth with the wonderful community of Hemet,” said Lizette Gomez, director of marketing for Vallarta Supermarkets.

“Every new store is an opportunity to provide fresh, quality ingredients, a taste of home and a welcoming space for the community to come together – Hemet is no exception.”

To mark the occasion, Vallarta Supermarkets will donate $7,500 to local charities and schools and give away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the first 300 customers.

