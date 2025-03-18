Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Procurant, a Watsonville, California-based software platform for retail grocers, has debuted a major expansion of its network of retail grocery connections, available to all suppliers on the platform.

Additionally, perishable goods suppliers currently trading with these retailers can connect via Procurant’s EDI or API solutions, offering a more cost-effective and streamlined way to manage orders and invoices and to comply with increasing regulatory data requirements.

This expansion introduces seamless digital connections to some of the largest and most influential grocery and foodservice retailers, including: Aldi, Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE), Costco, Gelson’s, H-E-B, Stater Bros., Target Corp., Trader Joe’s, US Foods, Wakefern Food Corp. and WinCo.

“With these new retail connections, Procurant is helping suppliers reduce costs and consolidate their sales activity for smoother transactions and fewer order errors. They now have a more affordable, flexible and modern alternative to outdated EDI systems to better serve their customers and more easily comply with FSMA 204 traceability requirements,” said Kevin Brooks, chief revenue officer for Procurant.

Key benefits for suppliers include:

More retail connections, fewer errors – Consolidate transactions with retailers and foodservice companies to save costs and reduce errors through Procurant’s digital platform.

Cost-effective EDI alternative – Avoid high support costs and inefficiencies of legacy EDI solutions while improving order and invoice management.

FSMA 204 compliance made easy – Handle FSMA 204-related traceability requests from multiple retailers through a single connection.

Flexible integration options – Choose between Procurant’s web-based platform, API or EDI to match business needs.

About Procurant

Procurant provides a software platform for retail grocers, foodservice organizations and their perishable goods suppliers to collaborate, transact business and manage food safety across the supply chain. From farm to store, Procurant provides visibility, accuracy and actionable insights to provide quality, safety and efficiency each step of the way.

[RELATED: AFS Selects Procurant For FSMA 204 Rule Compliance]