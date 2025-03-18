Share via: LinkedIn

New Seasons Market is preparing to open its new store April 9 in the Tanasbourne Town Center at 10940 NE Evergreen Pkwy. in Hillsboro, Oregon, marking the grocer’s 22nd location and second in Hillsboro, following Orenco Station, which opened in 2001.

Tanasbourne Town Center’s New Seasons Market will serve as one of the primary full-service grocers in the area amidst a vibrant community of local businesses.

“Having grown up in the area, I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of our newest store in Tanasbourne. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that embodies our commitment to local, quality and sustainability,” said Tanasbourne Store Manager Travis Bertsch, who has been with New Seasons Market for more than 13 years.

The store occupies 27,000 square feet, will employ about 120 staff and provide a diverse range of products and offerings, including regeneratively raised meat, sustainably harvested seafood, organic produce and artisan cheese, as well as a prepared foods department.

At the grand opening, customers can expect a bread-breaking ceremony with store leaders, community partners and local dignitaries at 10 a.m., followed by a performance by The Beat Goes On Marching Band, photo ops with Caesar the No Drama Llama and vinyl remixes with DJ Wags. Additionally, local artist Autumn Eve will capture the community by drawing directly on the store’s front windows, using the reflection of customers as inspiration for her sketches.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our second New Seasons Market in Hillsboro, solidifying our commitment to serving the Washington County – and broader Portland metro – community,” said Dave Kauder, SVP of New Seasons Market.

“As our 22nd store, Tanasbourne serves as a testament to the continued support of our wonderful staff and customers. We look forward to becoming an integral part of our new community and continuing to grow our footprint as we deliver exceptional experiences to our valued customers.”

The Tanasbourne location also features sustainable equipment that pairs efficiency with New Seasons Market’s commitment to environmental stewardship, including cutting-edge dry misting produce technology, creating an optimal high-humidity environment that preserves freshness, all while conserving water and reducing waste.

Additionally, similar to other locations, Tanasbourne will offer a free recycling center that accepts a variety of materials not often accepted in curbside bins.

New Seasons Market has opened four new stores in the past three years, including Palisades in Lake Oswego (July 2022), Main Street in Vancouver (October 2023) and Milwaukie Marketplace (March 2024).

