Meijer will open three new supercenters in Northeast Ohio on May 8, increasing the retailer’s store count to 58 in the state.

The new 159,000-square-foot Meijer supercenters are located in Austintown, Medina and Richmond Heights, Ohio.

The stores will feature an assortment of fresh produce and grocery staples, including bakery, meat, seafood and deli departments, a floral area, garden center, apparel and home goods sections. They will also include a full-service pharmacy, health and beauty care section, an expansive pet department, electronics, toys and sporting goods.

More details about these stores will be shared closer to their grand opening. A Meijer Express gas station will open on April 10 adjacent to the Austintown location.

“We’re investing heavily to serve the Northeast Ohio community and consistently receiving positive feedback about our value and convenience,” said Todd Anderson, VP of the Ohio region for Meijer. “Ohio was the first state we expanded to outside of Michigan, and we look forward to continuing that growth this year and into the future.”

The retailer employs more than 13,000 team members statewide at stores and its distribution and manufacturing facilities in Tipp City. Meijer plans to continue investing in the state through new store openings, remodeling current stores, creating jobs and supporting team members and local nonprofits.

There are still select part- and full-time job openings for the new Ohio Meijer supercenters. Interested candidates can find more details and apply online at jobs.meijer.com/stores.

About Meijer

Meijer is a privately-owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout the Midwest. More than 70,000 Meijer employees work hard to deliver a seamless in-store and online shopping experience, featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services.

