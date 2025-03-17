Share via: LinkedIn

Market 32/Price Chopper is extending a partnership with Field & Fork Network to add its nutrition incentive program, Double Up Food Bucks NY (DUFBNY), to select locations in New York’s Schenectady and Onondaga counties.

Field & Fork Network is a nonprofit that works to alleviate food insecurity across the state.

“Our collaboration with Field & Fork Network and the introduction of Double Up Food Bucks NY is a vital supplement to our ongoing efforts to help ensure nutrition security in the neighborhoods we serve,” said Blaine Bringhurst, president of Market32/Price Chopper, a banner company owned by Northeast Grocery Inc., which also operates Top Friendly Market stores.

“Matching fresh produce purchases dollar-for-dollar will help reduce financial stress for our SNAP customers while empowering them to make smart food buying decisions that nourish their lives. We look forward to expanding the availability of Double Up Food Bucks NY in the future.”

Introduced in 2014, DUFBNY is administered by Field & Fork Network, which works to build partnerships in communities across New York with outsized concentrations of SNAP recipients to help fill financial gaps.

To expand DUFBNY to Market 32/Price Chopper, Field & Fork Network secured funding from federal and state sources, as well as The Wright Family Foundation and The Schenectady Foundation.

“Nearly one in four adults in New York State faces food insecurity. Expanding the Double Up Food Bucks NY program to help tackle this challenge requires forward-thinking partners who share our vision of creating a more equitable food system that works for everyone,” said Lisa French, CEO and co-founder of Field & Fork Network.

“We are grateful to Market 32/Price Chopper for recognizing the need and driving real change for their customers by significantly increasing access to fresh produce for nearly 50,000 families in Schenectady and Onondaga counties.”

To remove potential barriers, the dollar-for-dollar match is automatically distributed through a coupon at the register when an EBT card is used and does not require any additional information to sign up.

DUFBNY is now available at the following locations:

Market 32, 1640 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady;

Market 32, 2333 Nott St., Niskayuna;

Market 32, 1879 Altamont Ave., Rotterdam;

Market 32, 442 Balltown Road, Niskayuna;

Price Chopper, 2515 Erie Blvd., Syracuse;

Price Chopper, 4713 Onondaga Blvd., Syracuse; and

Price Chopper, 5701 East Circle Drive, Cicero.

Statewide, DUFBNY is offered at more than 280 locations across 38 counties.

