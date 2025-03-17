Share via: LinkedIn

As H-E-B continues its expansion across North Texas, the retailer has shared plans to open its first store in Denton.

The store will be built on a 20-plus-acre site at Interstate 35 West and Robson Ranch Road that is part of Hillwood’s Landmark development.

While the purchase of the property is not yet finalized, construction on the store is expected to begin this spring.

Additional details about the project will be shared at a groundbreaking ceremony, whose date will be announced soon.

“This is a rapidly growing area, and we are excited to introduce this new H-E-B store to Denton and surrounding towns. We look forward to meeting our new neighbors and sharing more details soon,” said Mabrie Jackson, managing director of public affairs for H-E-B and Central Market.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of more than $46 billion, operates more than 435 stores in Texas and Mexico.

Based in San Antonio and celebrating its 120th anniversary this year, H-E-B has more than 160,000 employees.

