Tops Friendly Markets collaborated for the second year with partners M&T Bank and The Salvation Army for the Gift of Warmth campaign, a winter clothing drive in its 39th year.

Tops and M&T Bank welcomed collection bins into stores and branches in the Buffalo-Rochester, New York, region to gather new hats, gloves, mittens and scarves, which The Salvation Army distributed to families in need and to those without shelter.

The campaign collected 4,848 winter clothing items during the 2024-25 winter season. Collection bins were available for donations at 53 Tops locations and 84 M&T branches throughout the greater Buffalo-Rochester area.

Not only did this new partnership impact the communities’ Tops serves, but it further enhanced Tops’ commitment to The Salvation Army and its Red Kettle Campaign. Bell ringers could be seen – and heard – in Tops vestibules across Western New York helping to raise $1,046,586.88 — a $40,000 increase over last year’s campaign.

“For years, we have partnered with The Salvation Army on their Red Kettle holiday campaign in our stores, and now, in also continuing our support of the Gift of Warmth drive, we were proud to be able to further support our neighbors in need,” said Tops President Ron Ferri.

“The incredible generosity of our community has truly been remarkable. From donating winter essentials to The Gift of Warmth campaign to the outpouring of support for bell-ringing efforts, our customers and associates have once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to helping others.”

The Gift of Warmth was created in 1985 when a small group of M&T Bank employees came together to encourage their colleagues to donate winter clothing items to The Salvation Army. As the years went on, this small group effort transformed into a community-wide campaign and has since collected 50,950 winter clothing items — all distributed by The Salvation Army to local families and children.

“With bitter cold and snow so common in our region, the Gift of Warmth provides critical winter essentials to people in our community who are experiencing clothing and shelter insecurities,” said Eric Feldstein, M&T Bank Western New York regional president.

“In collaborating with Tops Friendly Markets for the second year in a row, we were able to once again collect an incredible number of winter clothing items to ensure our neighbors are provided the essentials to be comfortable and safe all season long. We are grateful to every individual who participated in this most recent drive and to Tops and The Salvation Army for their profoundly impactful partnership.”

