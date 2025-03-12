Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

ProAmpac’s ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 Paper Platform has won Best in Class and an Award of Distinction at the 2025 PAC Global Awards.

The awards were presented at the PAC Global Awards Celebration and Futures Edge Summit in New York.

As part of the ProAmpac’s Fiberization of Packaging initiative, the RP-1000 platform stood out in the “Sustainable Package Design: Package Circularity” category for its combination of high-speed form-fill-seal performance, enhanced durability and full curbside recyclability.

This recognition from the PAC Global Awards reinforces ProAmpac’s commitment to deliver high-performance, sustainable packaging solutions that meet evolving market and circularity demands.

“The RP-1000 series represents a major step forward in sustainable flexible packaging, balancing functionality, durability and recyclability without compromising performance,” said Abigail Sawyer-Parker, product development technologist at ProAmpac.

“We really appreciate the collaboration with Marks & Spencer’s and are honored that PAC Global has recognized our efforts in driving packaging circularity forward.”

The PAC Global Awards celebrate impactful and sustainable packaging solutions worldwide. Winning Best in Class and an Award of Distinction highlights ProAmpac’s position as a leader in advancing circular packaging design.

[RELATED: ProAmpac Introduces ProActive PCR Retort Pouches]

About ProAmpac

Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is a global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing packaging solutions and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability – provides sustainable flexible packaging products to help customers achieve their sustainability goals.