Food City has named Mitch Cochran as its 2025 Jack C. Smith Store Manager Of The Year.

Each year, Food City presents one store manager with the supermarket retailer’s highest honor, recognizing outstanding performance across a broad spectrum of customer service and financial performance categories. The award is named in memory of the company’s former founder and chairman of the board.

This year’s winner achieved outstanding performance in each of these categories and epitomizes the company’s mission to “run the best store in town.” Cochran, store manager for Food City No. 743 in Cleveland, Tennessee, was presented with the award during Food City’s store manager meeting on Feb. 27 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Cochran began his career in 1972 with Red Food Stores as a courtesy clerk. His determination, strong work ethic and commitment to excellence advanced him through the ranks. He served in a number of positions, including dairy manager and assistant store manager before assuming the role of store manager.

Cochran is a store manager who is a role model and mentor to his employees and devoted to his customers, most of whom he knows by name. He is also very involved in his local community, visiting schools and reading to area students, conducting student store tours and sharing life application lessons, store best practices and safety standards. Cochran has served on a number of charitable boards and volunteered with countless organizations and community events throughout the years.

After 50 years of service to the company, Cochran has announced his retirement.

“Mitch has been an outstanding store manager,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO. “He has served his community, his associates and his company for more than 50 years. While we are certainly sad to see him go, we would like to thank him for his dedicated service and wish him all the best for a well-deserved retirement and more time to spend with his family and friends.”

