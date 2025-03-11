Share via: LinkedIn

The Kroger Co. has established a new e-commerce business unit, aligning the teams contributing to all aspects of the online customer experience under the leadership of Yael Cosset, EVP and chief digital officer.

Cosset, who also will continue in his role as SVP and chief information officer, will expand his responsibilities to include the new e-commerce unit.

“Accelerating Kroger’s e-commerce growth is a top priority,” said Ron Sargent, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “As the architect of Kroger’s digital strategy, Yael will continue to make it easier for customers to shop for our fresh, affordable food.”

Kroger’s e-commerce sales reached $13 billion in 2024.

Cosset brings experience to new role

As SVP and CIO, Cosset has overseen Kroger’s recent technology transformation, simplifying its associates’ work, allowing them to spend more time serving customers.

These investments hope to bring a more convenient and personalized shopping experience, in store and online, offering customers relevant choices, quality and value.

Cosset also leads Kroger’s Alternative Profit portfolio of businesses, including insight and media focused subsidiary, 84.51˚; financial services business, Kroger Personal Finance; and retail media business, Kroger Precision Marketing.

Prior to this, Cosset was group VP and chief digital officer, where he led the company’s overall digital growth strategy and e-commerce expansion. He also previously served as chief commercial officer and chief information officer of 84.51° since its inception in 2015.

