FMI – The Food Industry Association released The Power of Produce 2025 report for the seventh consecutive year at the Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure conference, held March 6-8 in Orlando.

With 94 percent of produce shoppers actively using social media platforms and 36 percent discovering new fruits and vegetables through these channels, digital engagement – especially with younger shoppers – is proving to be vital.

“Younger shoppers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, are driving significant shifts in the produce industry,” said Rick Stein, VP of fresh foods for FMI.

“Their preference for convenience, organic options and social media-driven discovery is reshaping how produce is marketed and sold. Retailers have a tremendous opportunity to engage this audience through cross-merchandising, variety and seamless integration of digital and in-store experiences. By embracing these trends, we can not only meet their expectations but also cultivate a new generation of lifelong produce consumers.”

Going viral: social media and e-commerce

While price and quality remain the winning formula for produce – with 37 percent of consumers prioritizing price – shoppers continue to value appearance, ripeness and nutrition. Millennials and Gen Z also show strong preferences for convenient options, generating $14.6 billion overall in sales in 2024 for value-added produce, according to Circana.

Social media is inspiring meal preparation and produce trials, with 53 percent of consumers using meal ideas found on social media at least once a week. Produce e-commerce also experienced growth, with 31 percent of shoppers planning to order more fresh produce online next year.

Spotlight on health and well-being

Health and well-being continues to be important for produce shoppers, with 34 percent of consumers actively seeking nutritious options. Shoppers are hungry for education about produce, with nearly half of shoppers (46 percent) looking for more information about produce health benefits and 42 percent seeking tips on easy ways to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into their snacks. Freshness remains a top priority, influencing store choice for 58 percent of multi-store shoppers.

“This report underscores the evolving priorities of today’s produce shoppers, with health and convenience shaping their choices more than ever before,” said Steve Markenson, VP of research and insights at FMI.

“By understanding these trends, retailers and suppliers have a unique opportunity to not only meet consumer demand but also inspire healthier lifestyles and stronger connections to fresh produce. These insights highlight actionable strategies that can drive growth while emphasizing the importance of transparency, education and operational excellence.”

The Power of Produce 2025 is made possible by Yerecic Label and the Southeast Produce Council.

