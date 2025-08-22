Share via: LinkedIn

New Jersey-based Wakefern Food Corp. has selected NIQ to power the cooperative’s collaboration with suppliers.

The move will elevate loyalty insights and real-time data to help Wakefern category managers and their suppliers make the best customer-focused decisions.

Wakefern will leverage NIQ’s advanced software and analytics to support program operations and processes, enhance supplier engagement and deliver greater value to customers.

“NIQ’s advanced measurement capabilities, combined with our cooperative’s nearly eight decades of supermarket expertise, ensure that our teams, members and suppliers have the tools and knowledge we need to make fast decisions that deliver even greater value to the customers we serve every day,” said Darren Caudill, chief sales officer of Wakefern Food Corp.

NIQ’s Activate Platform is a customer insights and assortment optimization solution that has helped retailers and brands unlock a deeper understanding of customer needs. With predictive planning capabilities and the most complete view of the market, the platform’s AI-powered tools will help Wakefern’s supermarket banners develop strong data-driven assortment strategies and deliver personalized customer experiences.

Additionally, the NIQ solution will support procurement category reviews, assortment optimization and business performance management.

“Our collaboration with Wakefern underscores NIQ’s unwavering commitment to delivering end-to-end value for our retail clients and bringing manufacturers closer to the consumer,” said Liz Buchanan, president of NIQ North America.

“By integrating Wakefern’s grocery leadership with NIQ’s industry-capabilities, including our Activate Platform, we’re not only meeting the evolving needs of today’s shoppers – we’re also empowering smarter decisions and driving sustainable business growth.”

