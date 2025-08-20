Share via: LinkedIn

Stop & Shop is reducing prices at all 88 stores across Eastern Massachusetts beginning Aug. 22. The rollout is expected to be completed by the end of the month, and shoppers will see price reductions on thousands of items, including national brands and Stop & Shop’s own private label products.

With this latest effort, Stop & Shop will have implemented lower everyday prices across all of its 116 store locations in Massachusetts. This initiative is part of the broader, multi-year transformation strategy Stop & Shop announced in May 2024 that includes lower prices, store remodels and a renewed focus on creating a better in-store experience for customers.

“Massachusetts is our home, and bringing meaningful savings to millions of customers right in our backyard is an important milestone in our broader strategy,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Stop & Shop.

“We know that value matters now more than ever, and this price investment – which is the largest one we’ve executed to date – is just one example of the work we’re focused on to deliver a great experience for our customers in terms of value, high-quality products and service in our stores.”

Customers can spot the new price reductions in store through yellow tags highlighting the new everyday price versus old pricing. Examples of new everyday pricing on staple items include: Stop & Shop Italian Bread (16-ounce), Stop & Shop Rotisserie Chicken (30-ounce), russet potatoes (5-pound bag), Chobani Non-Fat Yogurt (5.3-ounce), Stop & Shop Brand Bacon (16 oz), College Inn Chicken Broth (32-ounce), Sargento Shredded Cheese (8-ounce), Stop & Shop Brand Pasta (16-ounce) and Stop & Shop Brand Ice Cream Carton (48-ounce).

Stop & Shop will continue to offer shoppers promotions and sale prices on more than 10,000 products each week through its weekly ad.

Additionally, the GO Rewards Loyalty program enables customers to earn points that can be redeemed for dollars off their next grocery purchase, free products or gas savings. As an added value, Stop & Shop has been giving away a free, full-sized product every month to customers who check in at the Savings Station Kiosk, no purchase necessary.

Stop & Shop has installed Savings Station Kiosks in its stores to make it easier for all customers to activate digital coupons and personalized offers from their GO Rewards loyalty account – no smartphone, internet access or computer required.

Additional ways to save at Stop & Shop include:

Deal Lock – This program allows customers to take advantage of lowered prices longer with savings on hundreds of items for weeks at a time.

Meal Deals – These deals consist of a protein on sale plus several complementary items for free to complete a meal for a family of four. A recent example of a meal deal includes a cheeseburger wrap recipe featuring ground beef on sale with free participating shredded lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas, ketchup and cheese.

Compare and Save – This program helps customers compare the savings they get when purchasing a Stop & Shop store brand product versus a national brand.

Since 2024, Stop & Shop has been implementing changes to deliver an improved shopping experience, including the removal of paper bag fees for customers in Massachusetts (except for where locally mandated) and reduced prices on key bakery items like muffins and sheet cakes.

