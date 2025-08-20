Share via: LinkedIn

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has announced the slate of new officers and directors for the 2026 IFPA Board of Directors.

These volunteer leaders will be confirmed by a ballot shared with membership and begin their board service at the 2025 Global Fresh Produce & Floral Show, Oct. 16-18, in Anaheim, California.

The IFPA Board of Directors is guided by the executive committee, which will be led in 2026 by current Chair-Elect Patrick Vizzone, founder and managing partner of AgroNovare.

Current Board Chair Tammy DeBoer, president of Harris Teeter, will assume the role of past board chair. During the Global Produce & Floral Show, Vizzone and DeBoer will share their reflections on year one of IFPA’s strategic plan, among other topics.

“Across the globe, the fresh produce and floral industry makes a vital contribution to health, sustainability and economic growth. Yet barriers remain that limit our industry’s full potential. Removing those barriers is central to IFPA’s mission – whether through advocacy, delivering insights and market intelligence or uniting our community to solve shared challenges,” said Vizzone.

“This work would not be possible without the dedication of our volunteer leaders on the IFPA Board of Directors. It is an honor and a privilege to serve as chair in 2026, and I look forward to working with IFPA staff and this esteemed group to fight for fresh and deliver meaningful impact for our industry and the world.”

Joining the executive committee are 2026 Chair-Elect Elyse Lipman, CEO of Lipman Family Farms; Treasurer Mohammed Abbas, EVP and COO of Del Monte Fresh Produce; At-Large Executive Committee member and incoming U.S. Council Chair Steve Grinstead, CEO of FreshEdge; and At-Large Executive Committee member and incoming Sustainability Council Chair Adriëlle Dankier, CEO of Nature’s Pride.

The new board slate for 2026 is:

Australia-New Zealand Advisory Board Chair: Dean Gall, COO, Premier Fresh Australia;

Food Safety Council Chair: Jeff Priebe, VP of quality assurance and food safety, Danaco Solutions;

Foundation for Fresh Produce Chair: Jin Ju Wilder, VP of marketing and business development, Vesta Foodservice;

South Africa Council Chair: Adolf Kievet, managing director, FreshWorld; and

U.S. Council Chair: Steve Grinstead, CEO, FreshEdge.

At-large representatives:

Bernado Calvo, CEO, Sun World International;

Jim DiMenna, president, Red Sun Farms;

Nicolas Moller, chairman, Hortifrut;

Carlos Oramas, CEO, The Gems Group; and

Shawn Peery, VP of Produce, Albertsons.

Board directors completing their service in Anaheim are:

Aribel Aguirre Beck, CFO/CAO, Naturipe Farms LLC;

John Anderson, chairman, CEO and managing partner, The Oppenheimer Group;

Richard Byllaardt, chairman, Citrus Australia;

Paulina Criticos, CEO, EMEA, Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd;

Bret Erickson, EVP, Little Bear Produce;

Dwight Ferguson, president and CEO, Nourse Farms;

Stefanie Katzman, CEO, Katzman;

Clint Lewis, CEO of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.;

Karen Nardozza, CEO, Moxxy Marketing;

Jaco Oosthuizen, CEO, RSA Group;

Jennifer Pulcipher, director of food safety and compliance, North Bay Produce; and

John Simko, president and CEO, Sunshine Bouquet Co.

