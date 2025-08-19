Share via: LinkedIn

USC Marshall School of Business has named Mike Hendry, EVP of marketing and merchandising at Northgate Gonzalez Market, as the executive-in-residence for the Food Industry Executive Program (FIEP) for the 2025-26 academic year.

“Each year, we invite a distinguished industry executive who embodies a passion for mentoring emerging leaders to serve as our executive-in-residence,” said Andrea Dimond, executive director of food industry programs at USC Marshall.

“Mike Hendry has shown an unwavering commitment to cultivating confident, capable professionals through education, and we’re eager for him to share his experiences and leadership wisdom with our students during the fall and spring FIEP sessions.”

In his role as EVP at Northgate Gonzalez Market, Hendry is responsible for the company’s sales, merchandising, marketing and advertising functions.

Northgate González Markets is a family-owned grocery chain in Southern California, founded in 1980 by the González family who immigrated from Jalisco, Mexico. With more than 40 locations across the region, the markets specialize in authentic Mexican food and products, serving as cultural hubs for Latino communities.

Known for its vibrant atmosphere and commitment to tradition, Northgate has grown into one of the largest Hispanic grocers in the U.S. through its goal to enrich the lives of its communities and employees through its faith, values and passion for authentic Mexican food and a mercado experience.

“With my father and I both graduating from the USC FIM program, I have a long history with USC’s executive development opportunities,” Hendry said regarding his nomination.

“It’s an honor for me to be selected to help mentor the 2025-26 class and continue the legacy of development in our industry. The USC Marshall FIE Program is a fantastic opportunity for executives to hone their skills, and I look forward to sharing my experiences.”

Hendry has served his entire career in the grocery industry, including 17 years with Vons and Safeway, serving as the lead architect of their loyalty strategies, as well as serving 10 years with Catalina Marketing as president of its Direct Marketing Services division. Prior to Northgate, Hendry served as the VP of retail banner marketing at SUPERVALU, where he was responsible for the marketing and advertising functions at 10 U.S. retail divisions.

Hendry is a graduate of the USC Food Industry Management Program and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Cal State University San Bernardino. He serves as a board member and the education chairman of the Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC), as well as serving Olive Crest as a past president and current board member of the Food Industry Round Table.

