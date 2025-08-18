Share via: LinkedIn

The Foundation for Fresh Produce will kick off its sixth annual National Fruits & Veggies Month in September.

National Fruits & Veggies Month was designed to celebrate produce as the nation’s top health priority. As the conversation on health is in the national spotlight, it’s up to the produce industry to make sure fruits and vegetables take the lead.

“The data is clear: fruits and vegetables improve lives, especially for children as they grow and develop. The sad reality is people simply aren’t eating enough of them, and we are committed to increasing consumption,” said Lauren M. Scott, president of The Foundation for Fresh Produce. “This is how the produce industry can provide a profound positive impact on global health ”

The Foundation for Fresh Produce focuses on boosting the appeal of fruits and vegetables as a part of people’s diets. Despite knowing that they’re necessary for good health, fruits and vegetables continue to rank low in consumer choice.

Using friendly and engaging messaging and education, the National Fruits & Veggies Month campaign shows how fruits and veggies can be added to consumers’ everyday lives. It emphasizes ways to make it easy to “Have A Plant” at every meal and snack.

“The foundation is dedicated to making fruits and veggies the No. 1 choice through culturally relevant content that resonates with consumers,” said Katie Calligaro, director of marketing and communications at The Foundation for Fresh Produce.

“National Fruits & Veggies Month is a prime moment for our industry to take advantage of the campaign momentum with one collective voice to reach millions.”

For those who wish to collaborate, the foundation is offering the National Fruits & Veggies Month Toolkit. From customizable social media posts and turnkey messages, to tips for activations in retail or incorporating more produce on menus in restaurants and schools, it is full of ideas to support everyone’s consumer marketing efforts in September.

The foundation’s food and nutrition influencer network also is pivotal to reaching consumers online and through traditional media with National Fruits & Veggies Month messages. The foundation encourages the produce industry to take advantage of the campaign by engaging with this community or by activating their own influencer network.

“While fruits and veggies should take center stage all year long, September is a great time to promote your own products and brands, too,” Calligaro said. “There’s strength in numbers, and together, we can rise the tides to boost appeal and drive demand for fruits and veggies to grow a healthier world.”

