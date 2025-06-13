“Emily is an expert at building successful partnerships for retailers and CPG companies,” said Tom O’Reilly, CEO of Superfridge and Ephex.

“She understands the potential for in-store media to amplify retail media networks, optimize digital engagement and drive in-store conversions. With Emily’s addition to the leadership team, she will help elevate marketing strategies and maximize profitability for our retail and CPG partners.”

Mallahan’s previous role was VP of marketing and retail technology at Certco, where she led digital marketing advancements and forged strategic alliances to improve shopper engagement programs and connect online and in-store shopping experiences.

Her prior executive positions include roles at Inmar Intelligence, YouTechnology and Accelitec, where she leveraged data insights to develop powerful growth strategies for brands and retailers. Earlier in her career, Mallahan held leadership positions in category management, customer engagement, sales and marketing at Haggen Inc. and Gerber Products.

Mallahan said she is eager to harness the company’s influential in-store media network to deepen shopper connections, drive product trial and maximize ROI for retailers and CPG brands.

“Superfridge has transformed the way brands engage with consumers at the point of purchase,” Mallahan said. “I’m excited to help expand our reach and innovate new strategies that boost sales while enhancing the shopping experience.”

Superfridge operates nearly 2,000 high-impact cooler units in prime retail locations nationwide. Offering all-in-one advertising, display and merchandising programs, Superfridge supercharges sales in frozen and refrigerated product categories.

